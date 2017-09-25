NFL players have stood in solidarity ahead of their games in defiance of Donald Trump’s anti-protest criticism of athletes who kneel during the national anthem. Protests took place on Sunday at games across the US as well as in the UK where 27 players from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens took a knee ahead of their game at Wembley stadium - the most ever in a single NFL game, according to the Guardian. Players choosing to kneel on the ground instead of standing during the US national anthem began last year as a form of protest over excessive use of force by police against African-Americans. But the meaning of the protest recently intensified when Trump called the players taking part “sons of bitches” and said they should be fired or suspended for “disrespecting our flag and country”.

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Trump’s comments were widely denounced, not least by the very players he had taken aim at. Here, some of them explain why they either took a knee, linked arms or stayed in the tunnel during the anthem, and what the US President’s comments meant to them: Michael Thomas, Miami Dolphins

Dolphins safety Michael Thomas started breaking up when talking about Trump calling him "a son of a b!tch." pic.twitter.com/Z4wroPcvzW — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 24, 2017

Thomas’ critique of Trump’s comments started out lighthearted but quickly became pointed as the Dolphins’ safety became visibly emotional when talking about his daughter’s future. “I got a daughter, she’s going to have to live in this world,” he told reporters in the locker room. “I’m going to do whatever I got to do to make sure she can look at her dad and be like, ‘Hey, you did something, you tried to make a change’.” Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Quarterback Smith, who stood behind his team’s bench during the anthem, said he found Trump’s comments “alarming”, adding: “It’s the same guy who couldn’t condemn violent neo-Nazis. And he’s condemning guys taking a knee during the anthem.” Jabaal Sheard, Indianapolis Colts

Linebacker Sheard clarified on Twitter that his decision to link arms with his teammates was not intended to disrespect those who serve or have served in the US military. He explained that “my actions were in solidarity with our brothers and sisters facing unjust treatment”. Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia Eagles

Safety Jenkins tweeted before the game that the Eagles “remain committed to advocacy for equality and social justice for all”. He later posted a series of photos from the protest sharing his pride for “advocating free speech, liberty and justice”. Damon Harrison, New York Giants

Took a knee with my hand over my heart to respect the men & women of service, past & present. Also with the realities of America in mind. pic.twitter.com/c4NqPUteO0 — Damon Harrison (@BigDame900) September 24, 2017

Defensive tackle player Harrison kneeled during the national anthem while also placing his hand on his heart to “respect the men and women of service past and present”. In apparent reference to Trump, he wrote in a message on Twitter that “people with hate in their hearts are attempting to control us by using words only”. Chris McCain, Los Angeles Chargers

Chris McCain on Trump comments: “This is the guy we’re supposed to lean on, who’s here to protect us, clearly stating he’s not on our side” — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) September 25, 2017

Defensive end McCain, who chose to take a knee during the anthem, told ESPN he feels like America has a leader who is “not on our side”. Kirk Cousins and Josh Norman, Washington Redskins

Redskins quarterback Cousins explained he linked arms with his teammates during the national anthem because he was “tired of the division going on in the country and we just wanted unity”. His cornerback teammate Norman added that the demonstration was something he felt he had to do because of “the tyranny that we face behind Potus”. Team statement, Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks stayed in their locker during the anthem. In a statement posted on Twitter the players explained, “we will not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of color in this country”. Steve Bisciotti, Baltimore Ravens owner

Statement from Owner Steve Bisciotti. pic.twitter.com/bdKWJ4UpCy — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 24, 2017