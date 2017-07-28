CATANIA, Sicily - Charities face having to suspend missions to rescue migrants from drowning in the Mediterranean, unless a row with the Italian government can be resolved by Monday.

The organisations, including Save the Children and SOS Méditerranée, have said they have concerns over proposed rules which would force them to sail with armed police onboard.

They argue this would breach their neutrality and place further stress on the rescued.

Other points of contention include a total ban on entering Libyan waters and transferring migrants from one rescue ship to another, something they say is necessary when operating at sea in vessels with limited capacity.