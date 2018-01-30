NHS Ambulance Worker 'Stumped For Words' After Kind Stranger Pays For His Petrol

An NHS ambulance worker has said he was “humbled” by the generosity of a stranger who paid for his petrol in a random act of kindness.

Tony Jones, who works for North West Ambulance Service (NWAS), was at his local Texaco Garage in Rawtenstall, Lancashire, filling up his personal car when a fellow customer noticed his uniform. When Tony got to the front of the cashier queue, he was told his full tank had already been paid for.

“I was completely stumped for words and taken back by such a gesture. I went out side and thanked him. He told me that we, meaning NWAS, do a fantastic job and it’s the least he could do for people who do such an important job,” Tony wrote on Facebook.

“He wished me a very safe night, shook my hand and drove off.”