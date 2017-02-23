The study, part of the ‘Avoiding Term Admissions Into Neonatal Units’ [Atain] programme, looked at whether too many newborns in the UK are being admitted to neonatal units for common health problems and missing the chance for “vital” early skin-to-skin contact.

A report for NHS improvement has found that between 20-30% of cases where babies were separated from their mother shortly after birth, were not appropriate or necessary.

The health trust is currently trying to reduce the number of parents and children who are taken away from each other to be treated for things like hypocalcemia (low blood sugar), jaundice and respiratory problems, in the early stages of life.

Over the last six years, admission figures have been rising – between 2011 and 2014 the number of babies admitted went up by 24% and then a further 6% in 2015, despite an actual fall in live term births.

Although some of these separations were found to be entirely appropriate (such as congenital abnormalities). In almost two thirds of cases, the report concluded that care could have been managed without separating the child from parent, either in the hospital or community.

The NHS has made it a priority to reduce the admission of full term babies to neonatal units, but the reason why medical practitioners so concerned about this over prescription of babies to neonatal wards isn’t just about budgets.

Instead they are looking at links between taking this action and “disturbing a mother’s ability to bond with her baby” as experts say that this is playing a role in diminishing the mother’s opportunities for skin-to-skin contact.