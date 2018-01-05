Admit It, Mrs May: The NHS Is In Crisis

Within the past five years, both my parents have died. My mother died in March 2013; my father just before Christmas. I have no complaints: they were both in their nineties and had led long and happy lives.

They also, especially towards the end of their lives, had benefitted from superb care paid for by the NHS. Even when doctors, nurses and other staff were working under immense stress, they were unfailingly kind and professional.

Like millions of other people who have had similar experiences, I have nothing but admiration for the medical and other staff who keep the NHS going, through thick and thin, winter and summer, flu outbreaks and terrorist attacks.

I have rather less admiration for the politicians who have systematically starved the health service of the resources it so desperately needs to provide for the ever-increasing demands of an ageing population.

How Jeremy Hunt, the health secretary, can be spoken of as a minister who has done his job so well that he deserves a promotion, is something I shall never begin to understand.

According to The Times: ‘Tory MPs increasingly admire Mr Hunt, 51, for his perseverance in a difficult brief.’ Others, however, are reported to fear that he is still regarded as ‘toxic’ by some sections of the public.

Consider me among those sections. Consider me also among those who remember the British Red Cross warning exactly a year ago ― a year ago! ― that the NHS was facing a ‘humanitarian crisis’ following the deaths of two patients after long waits on trolleys in hospital corridors.

There are many problems in the world that Theresa May can do little or nothing about. The war in Syria, Donald Trump, North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme, the agonies of the Rohingya in Myanmar.

There are others where she can make a very real, immediate difference ― and the NHS is one of them.

So how has she reacted as the long-predicted winter crisis blew up in her face? ‘I know it’s difficult, I know it’s frustrating, and I know it’s disappointing for people, and I apologise.’