Patients Praise NHS Staff After Huge Cyber Security Attack

Anthony Brett, 50, was about to have a stent put in his liver at St Bartholomew’s Hospital to treat his cancer when he was told the procedure could not happen.

Many operations had to be cancelled as people’s records could not be accessed.

The attack hit communications and computers, forcing doctors to use pen and paper and staff to communicate by hand-held radios.

NHS staff have been praised for their hard work as they continue to help patients during a huge cyber attack that has hit hospitals and GP surgeries across the country.

His son Terence, 29, said doctors and nurses had been busy trying to minimise the impact on patients like his father.

He said: “All the hospital staff were running about everywhere, the nurses were very worried and very busy.

“The doctors were really worried about it too. They were trying to take everyone’s details down on paper because all the computers were shut down.

“It must be really hard for all the nurses to keep track of everything with all the hacking going on.”

One woman said her doctor had been “amazing” in helping her daughter get her prescription despite the outage.

Anthony Brett said of the hackers: “There are so many corporations out there they could be getting money from, but to do it to the NHS that does so much good for people, it’s just disgusting.

“They should be hung drawn and quartered.”

One nurse praised the teamwork at the Derbyshire Community Health Trust, despite the “shocking” attack.