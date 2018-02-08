A&E Waiting Times Were The Second Worst On Record In January, NHS Figures Reveal

Figures showing January was the second-worst month on record for A&E waiting times in England is “hard evidence on just how bad a winter the NHS is having”, a leading expert has said. NHS England statistics released on Thursday showed that 85.3% of patients were seen, treated or discharged within four hours in January – well below the 95% target. Figures also showed 1,043 patients waited more than 12 hours from the “decision to admit to admission” – and some 81,000 waited four hours. The equivalent figures for last January – previously the highest on record – were 989 and 79,551. The latest figures are a slight improvement on December 2017, when 85.1% of people - the worst month on record - were seen within four hours.

PA Wire/PA Images January was the second-worst month on record for A&E departments in England – December 2017 was the worst on record

John Appleby, chief economist of the Nuffield Trust health research group, said: “Today’s figures provide hard evidence on just how bad a winter the NHS is having. These are the highest numbers since records began.” Appleby continued: “A year ago we warned that corridors had become the new emergency wards. It is deeply concerning that 12 months on the position has worsened, with many harrowing reports of patients being treated in busy corridors by stressed and overworked staff.

“Meanwhile waits for planned care are at their longest for nine years. Every part of the NHS is creaking at the seams. It is time to face facts and offer sustainable funding increases to the health service.” Hospitals remain close to capacity with 95% of beds occupied last week.

PA Wire/PA Images Thousands protested against NHS cuts in London on Saturday