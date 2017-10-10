NHS Has Not Been Asked To Plan For No Deal Brexit, Bosses Admit

The NHS has no contingency plan in place for a no deal Brexit, bosses have admitted.

Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, told Parliament’s health select committee the service had not been asked by the government to examine the potential impact of the UK leaving the EU without a trade deal in place.

It comes as health secretary Jeremy Hunt confirmed the NHS pay cap will be lifted, but was unable to rule out cutting health services to pay for increases to pay.

Stevens said he did not envisage any problems with continuing to recruit medical staff internationally, given the level of public support for doing so, even in the event of a ‘no deal’ scenario.

But Labour’s Ben Bradshaw, who asked directly whether any plans had been made, told HuffPost UK the government had been “grossly irresponsible” for failing to properly take the potential impact on the health service into account.