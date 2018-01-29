A Letter To NHS Workers From A Fellow Health Care Professional

Content note: mention of suicide (no specifics)

I’m writing this following a particularly difficult few weeks as a junior doctor on the wards, where I have seen colleagues struggling at work in the current climate of the NHS.

If you’re an NHS worker feeling fraught under the pressure at the moment – you are absolutely not alone. You are not weak. You are not “lacking resilience”. You’re one human being who is often trying to do the job of more than one person. It is completely understandable to struggle. It is not a failing on your behalf.

We need to shift the shame culture that surrounds mental health issues in health care professionals. It perpetuates a cycle of secrecy, embarrassment and worsening mental health. This can potentially lead to an irreversible spiral of events for some.

I know three doctors who have died by suicide in the past year in the UK (and have heard of seven more, which I suspect is just the tip of the iceberg). There are no published statistics of death by suicide in the whole of the profession available in the public domain, but we do know that healthcare professionals are at a higher risk of serious mental health problems and suicide than the general population (see here and here). It’s over-simplistic to suggest that any suicide is caused only by one factor – there are multiple complex, interlinking factors at work – but in the three doctors I knew, their job had a part to play. Furthermore, I know a number of us are exhausted, overworked and burning out at the moment.