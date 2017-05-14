Privatising the NHS, spreading power across the capital and increasing funding for social care would be some of the changes London voters would make if they were Prime Minister.

Speaking after taking part in special Huff Post UK/Edelman focus group - in conjunction with the Mile End Institute at Queen Mary University of London - Londoners set out what they were do if they took the most powerful position in the country.

Alice, an English student at Kings College London and originally from Devon, would make health care her “absolute first port of call”, with increased funding for both NHS and adult services.

She is unsure whether to vote Lib Dem or Labour on June 8.

Ellis, an admin worker from London, wants to see the “diversity” and “knowledge” of the UK’s capital spread across the country.

Sufaya, an admin worker with two children, with full of praise for the NHS after it helped her defeat cancer just six months ago, and would make improving the health service her main priority.

Felix, a Labour-voting Law student at the London School of Economics, would privatise the NHS, as currently politicians are just “throwing money at it – it’s a disaster.”

He’d like to see a system where the “poorest don’t have to pay, but if you can pay, you do pay.”

Felix would also back Labour’s policy of free school meals for all primary children.

