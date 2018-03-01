NHS Staff Are Going The Extra Mile To Care For Britons During The Big Chill #ThankYouNHS

NHS workers are being hailed among the heroes whom have helped keep the nation going as it continues to be battered by the Beast from the East and Storm Emma. Though a number of Trusts have cancelled non-urgent operations and appointments, staff members across the country have been making an extra effort to ensure they can treat patients, with some even sleeping at hospitals overnight. One cancer surgeon walked for two hours and 50 minutes to operate on a patient, the BBC revealed.

Please help us get #ThankYouNHS trending today for all the NHS staff who have:



* Slept overnight in hospital

* Worked double (or even triple) shifts

* Walked for hours to get to work

* So much more



And all so they can care for our loved ones pic.twitter.com/Z44Ny4QaQ5 — NHS Million (@NHSMillion) March 1, 2018

Staff at Sunderland Royal Hospital were also praised by the public after sleeping over to make their shifts the next day, while the lead nurse from Fife hospital, Sally O’Brien, tweeted: “13 nurses stayed overnight at Stratheden hospital & now working early shift @nhsfife @FifeHSCP @nickyconnorfife #severeweatherheroes.” Dr Asma Anwar tweeted: “Salute to the NICU staff Queen Elizabeth University Hospital 4 staying for the night after a 12 hr day shift to cover 4 those who couldn’t make it to work due to the weather.I have no words to appreciate & thank u all hats off a BIG THANK U.” The Beast From The East Can’t Crush The Spirit Of These Good Samaritans A hashtag started by NHSMillion has called for members of the public to recognise the efforts made by staff who have variously slept overnight at their respective hospitals, worked double and even triple shifts and walked for hours to get to work.

Surgeon walks for two hours and 50 minutes to perform operation https://t.co/HjmfvWTExa pic.twitter.com/egr9H4GV7u — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) March 1, 2018

Thank you to all our NHS staff - yet again doing us absolutely proud - sleeping overnight in hospitals, delivering medicines in the snow, working round the clock to care for our sick in this weather. If you are an NHS worker tweet me your story #ThankYouNHS — Jonathan Ashworth (@JonAshworth) March 1, 2018

#NHS #QueenElizabethUniversityHospital Salute to the NICU staff Queen Elizabeth University Hospital 4 staying for the night after a 12 hr day shift to cover 4 those who couldn't make it to work due to the weather.I have no words to appreciate & thank u all hats off a BIG THANK U — Dr Asma Anwar (@MrsAnwar) March 1, 2018

Friends and loved ones of NHS staff also took to Twitter to describe the efforts of the nurses, doctors and staff in their families. Christopher Kiltie wrote on Twitter: “Girlfriend off to work with extra uniforms & toiletries so she can work through the night/sleep there incase hospital staff can’t get in due to the weather, so that patients still get the care they need. Nurses/NHS workers are a different breed.”

Staff sleeping over at the hospital tonight to ensure they are there for patients in the morning, NHS workers are unsung hero’s❤️❤️❤️ — dionne dingwall (@dionnedingwallx) February 28, 2018

My cousin is a nurse and taking supplies for the workers staying overnight to the Glasgow Royal infirmary, adorable ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/N7nnJFqXi7 — kim (@Burke3Kim) March 1, 2018

#ThankYouNHS to all @NHS24 @NHS_HS staff. Many of which have slept overnight in hospitals, worked double (or even triple) shifts, walked for hours to get to work. Delivering critical care in the snowiest of conditions, they deserve great credit 😇👍🏻 — Rebecca W (@RWozzy) March 1, 2018

I will never not be in awe of NHS staff. Fantastic throughout my cancer treatment and commendable in all they're doing to get to work during these awful conditions. Deserve far more than they get. #thankyouNHS — Cory (@iwritethings23) March 1, 2018

And Lucy Oliver tweeted: “So much respect for the NHS this evening. My neighbours, both doctors, are choosing to leave their kids at home with friends to sleep at the hospital & cover colleagues who are affected by snow. They aren’t obliged, they just care, how lucky are we?!” It comes as the National Emergency Pressures Panel (NEPP) warned the NHS “should be ready for continued pressure as a result of this cold snap”, with a rise in hospital attendance and admissions likely, NHS England said.

So much respect for the NHS this evening. My neighbours, both doctors, are choosing to leave their kids at home with friends to sleep at the hospital & cover colleagues who are affected by snow. They aren’t obliged, they just care, how lucky are we?! — Lucy Oliver (@LucyOliver_7) February 28, 2018

Reading about the NHS staff spending overnight in the Hospitals to ensure they're there for patients & scheduled operations. Hearts of gold #ThankyouNHS — Jo • CaledonianKitty (@CaledonianKitty) March 1, 2018