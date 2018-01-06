NHS Facing Further Strain As Temperatures Set To Plummet To -15C

The NHS is bracing itself for further strain on services this weekend as temperatures are set to plummet to as low as -15C and ice warnings are put in place.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for icy conditions on Friday night and into Saturday morning for parts of the north-east of England and Scotland, and in Cornwall, Devon and Somerset.

Temperatures are set to fall on Saturday night due to “cold air and clear skies”, a Met Office spokesman told the Press Association.

NHS England urged people to stock up on medicines, check on vulnerable or elderly neighbours and get the flu jab, after winter pressures put strain on the health service.