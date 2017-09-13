Nick Clegg And Miriam González Durántez Reveal Teenage Son's Battle With Cancer

Nick Clegg and Miriam González Durántez have spoken in public for the first time about their teenage son’s battle with cancer.

The former deputy prime minister and his wife told ITV’s Lorraine programme this morning about how their 14-year-old son Antonio was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in September 2016.

González Durántez and Clegg took Antonio to the doctor after finding a “very small lump” on his neck.

After the diagnosis, Clegg said: “Certainly if you are unfamiliar with it, as we were, and your initial reaction, I think, we found, was like any mum and dad, it’s irrational, but you just have this almost physical wish to try and take it off your kid and take it yourself.”