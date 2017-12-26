Nick Clegg 'To Receive Knighthood In New Year's Honours List'

Former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg is set to receive a knighthood in the New Year’s honours list, according to reports.

The honour is in recognition of his five years serving as deputy prime minister in the Conservative-Lib Dem coalition under David Cameron, according to senior party sources cited by the Daily Mail.

However the move is likely to be controversial as Clegg was a prominent Remain campaigner in last year’s EU referendum and has been an outspoken critic of Brexit, the Press Association reported.

Since losing his Sheffield Hallam seat in the June general election, he has infuriated Leave supporters by publishing a book entitled How To Stop Brexit (And Make Britain Great Again).