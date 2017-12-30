PA Archive/PA Images Nick Clegg's Knighthood has been described as an 'insult'

Changeorg One of two petitions against Clegg being awarded a Knighthood

Petitions - Block Nick Clegg from receiving a Knighthood and We object to Nick Clegg being offered a Knighthood - were continuing to gain support on Saturday and collectively had over 56,000 signatures before midday. One petition labelled Clegg a “failed politician” who broke a “major promise” to students in 2010 “just so he could get in bed with the Tories” and concluded that honouring him was “an insult to those who actually earned it”. Clegg pledged to scrap tuition fees only to then vote for them to rise to nearly £9,000 as he teamed up with Tory leader David Cameron. The second petition said: “To bestow a Knighthood on Nick Clegg is an insult to university students and all those who have voted to leave the EU.” Much of the reaction to Clegg’s Knighthood centred around his “broken” promises.

Ten Broken Nick Clegg Promises...and he still gets a Knighthood!



1. Tuition Fees

2. VAT

3. Tax Cut for Millionaires

4. Living Standards

5. NHS

6. Mansion Tax

7. Constitutional Reform

8. Sure Start

9. Police

10. Special Advisers



He said one thing & did another. Time after time. pic.twitter.com/BEzeJ7wVD3 — Denis Skinner (@BolsoverBeast) December 30, 2017

How does a failed politician get a knighthood! You couldn’t even keep your seat for Sheffield Hallam and there’s a reason for that - I live there, I know! — Jack (@littlejack593) December 30, 2017

#NewYearsHonours Sir Nick the plank Clegg getting knighted unbelievable. Well done Barry Gibb well deserved giving us brilliant music for years. Fantastic pop group the Bee Gees. Nick Clegg everything that’s wrong with politics horrendus politician talks nonsense always. pic.twitter.com/OTzDxPV8rb — ASKdes 🌎🚴 (@ASK_des) December 30, 2017

What a joke. Nobody should be honoured for doing their job. You didn't even do it well! Honours should be for heroes, charity workers and people who give up their time to good causes for free. — Ivan Davidson (@ivand1962) December 30, 2017

Ringo Starr = part of the most famous band in the world



Barry Gibb = wrote a string of pop classics



Nick Clegg = bit of a twat #NewYearsHonours #knighthood — Chox (@goldwynbird) December 29, 2017

I wish I could ruin a party ... lose my job ... be a compulsive liar and receive a knighthood ...

Step forward Sir Nick Clegg ! #NewYearsHonours — Chox (@goldwynbird) December 29, 2017

Giving Nick Clegg a knighthood is like giving a dog a treat after it shits in your slippers. — Angry Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@AngryScotland) December 26, 2017

Clegg on Saturday tweeted that he was “grateful” to be included in the New Year Honours but added that the recognition “belongs as much to my team in government as it does to me”.

Grateful to have been included in the New Year Honours list in recognition of service over five years as DPM. The knighthood, in truth, belongs as much to my team in government as it does to me. 1/2 — Nick Clegg (@nick_clegg) December 30, 2017

In a second tweet, Clegg attempted to “clear up a bit of confusion” that his Knighthood meant he would now serve in the House of Lords. Because he has previously rubbished calls by his supporters for him to be honoured with a peerage and a seat in the House of Lords some wrongly assumed that by accepting a Knighthood, Clegg had effectively changed his mind. Representatives in the House are appointed by the Queen on the advice of the prime minister and some, non-party-political members, are recommended by an independent body, the House of Lords Appointments Commission. Both Sky News presenter Kay Burley and public agitator Katie Hopkins appeared to be confused by what a Knighthood means.

And just to clear up a bit of confusion, the knighthood does NOT mean I will serve in the House of Lords. My aversion to unelected Legislatures remains. 2/2 — Nick Clegg (@nick_clegg) December 30, 2017

Some might wonder why accept the honour if one isn’t prepared to serve... https://t.co/CcCjEXBeQR — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) December 30, 2017

While some of Hopkins’ followers happily accepted the misinterpreted link...

He will serve in the Lords to try and reverse Brexit. Not as if he hasn't lied before — Holy Trinity (@bluerick1) December 30, 2017

Others weren’t so easily fooled.

he isn't Lord Clegg, he is Sir Nick Clegg. Clearly you haven't got a clue as to what the difference is do you? — Tom Yelland (@ElysianTorriah) December 30, 2017

It's a knighthood, Katie, not a peerage. He won't be a Lord. he'll just be Sir Cleggy to the obsequious few who think such things matter. — Norman Wells (@Crocus_Focus) December 30, 2017

Burley’s followers weren’t having a bar of it.

He was knighted, not enobled. You know it’s not the same thing, right? He couldn’t serve in the Lords, even if he wanted to. — Andrew Soane (@andrew_soane) December 30, 2017

What on earth makes you think a knighthood gives you a seat in the Lords, Kay? — Beth Sagar-Fenton (@BethSF) December 30, 2017

Some might, but those people would have a staggering lack of knowledge about how the honours system actually works. — Adam Pritchard (@AdamPritchard82) December 30, 2017

Bring knighted doesn’t give you a seat in the Lords. He is simply clarifying in that tweet for those who (wrongly) accused him of such. I’m genuinely surprised by your tweet Kay — Daniel Davenport (@DanielDav2017) December 30, 2017