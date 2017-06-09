Nick Clegg has lost his Sheffield Hallam seat to his Labour challenger Jared O’Mara by 2,125 votes.

The former Lib Dem leader and deputy prime minister told HuffPost UK just two days ago he did not want to just “bugger off” from parliament and wanted to help rebuild the party.

However O’Mara beat Clegg by 21,881 votes to 19,756.

In his concession speech, Clegg warned the United Kingdom was “deeply divided” ahead of the Brexit negotiations and urged MPs from all parties to “reach out to each other too try and find common ground”.