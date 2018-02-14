Schools Minister Nick Gibb Fails To Answer Simple Maths Question

Schools Minister Nick Gibb was warned there is room for improvement after he failed to answer a simple maths question live on air.

Gibb was trumpeting new Government plans for more times tables tests for eight and nine-year-olds when he spoke to several broadcasters on Wednesday.

The Tory MP was asked to answer a multiplication problem by presenters on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, LBC, Talk Radio and Sky News, but declined.

Asked what eight times nine is, he told GMB: “I’m not going to get into this, I’ve learned through bitter experience never to answer these kinds of questions on live television.

“I’m very tempted to but I’m not going to.”