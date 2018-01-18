Having been won the Brits Critics Choice Award, Jorja Smith is about to be catapulted into the public eye, but it seems she’s already got one big fan in Nick Grimshaw. The Radio 1 Breakfast show host has hailed the ‘Let Me Down’ singer as his “favourite British voice since Amy Winehouse”.

BUILD/WMA Nick Grimshaw made an appearance on 'BUILD'

Speaking to HuffPost UK on an episode of ‘BUILD’ about this year’s Brits nominations, Grimmy admitted he is tipping her and rapper J Hus for big things in 2018. “I’d love to see J Hus win one,” he said. “I saw him on the nominations show on the telly the other night. I love his album and his performance was my favourite on the show. “I love that Jorja Smith has won one. Her voice is probably my favourite British voice since Amy Winehouse, so I really love her. “I hope to see them [Jorja and J Hus] do mega things this year.”

PA Wire/PA Images Jorja Smith has already picked up her Brits Critics Choice Award