Newly-revealed numbers from industry bods RAJAR reveal that Nick’s show pulls in 5.14 million listeners a week (via Digital Spy ).

We’ve got some bad news for Nick Grimshaw , as listening figures for his Radio 1 Breakfast Show have dropped to all-time low.

And while that may sound like a lot, it’s actually the lowest listening figure for a Radio 1 Breakfast Show since 1999, when RAJAR began charting how many people were tuning in. (Ouch…)

For comparison, this time last year Grimmy had 5.44 million listeners.

Radio 2’s Chris Evans still holds the title of the most-listened to Breakfast Show, with 9.38 million listeners a week, though this number is also 400,000 down on this time last year.

While Nick may not be pulling in the listeners quite so easily, he has no problem securing A-list guests and recently welcomed pal Harry Styles to co-host the show, on the morning his debut solo single was released.

Chris Pratt also stopped by the studio, while on the promotional trail for the latest ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ movie last month.