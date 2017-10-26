Listening figures for Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 Breakfast Show have fallen to their lowest point since he took over as presenter, it has been revealed.

According to new figures recorded by audience research body RAJAR, Grimmy lost more than half a million listeners over a three-month period, with fewer than five million people tuning in weekly across the third quarter.

As reported by the BBC, 4.93 million weekly listeners were recorded from July to September, down from 5.5 million earlier this year, the lowest figures drawn in by the Radio 1 Breakfast Show since Chris Moyles broadcast his final show in 2012.