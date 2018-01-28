Nick Knowles Responds To Abuse Allegations Made By Wife Jessica Moor

Nick Knowles has hit back at accusations made by his wife Jessica Moor, who claimed he subjected her to “years of intimidation, emotional cruelty, abuse and eventually isolation”.

The ‘DIY SOS’ presenter separated in January 2016, after three years of marriage, with Moor writing on Twitter that she’d been subjected to abusive treatment throughout their relationship, which she claimed to have written about in diaries.

In a post shared on Friday (26 January), she claimed she’d gone public with her allegations after Knowles refused to pay for their son, Eddie, to attend private school, stating: “I was advised by my husband’s solicitor that this promise has been withdrawn.”