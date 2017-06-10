Theresa May’s two most senior advisers, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, have both resigned from Downing Street in the wake of the prime minister’s failed election campaign.

Writing for Conservative Home on Saturday afternoon, Timothy said the result, which saw May lose her overall Commons majority, was a “huge disappointment”.

Hill’s resignation was announced moments later. She said it had been “a pleasure to serve in government” and added she believed May will “continue to serve and work hard as prime minister”.

The prime minister has been under pressure to sack Timothy and Hill. The BBC reported this afternoon that if Hill and Timothy were still in place on Monday then May would face a leadership challenge.

This morning another former Downing Street aide blasted the pair as “rude, abusive and childish”.

Timothy acknowledged the social care policy included in the Tory manifesto, branded the “dementia tax”, had been a mistake.

May is due to name the rest of her top team after a humiliating showing in the general election left her authority as prime minister weakened.

The prime minister is also attempting to find a way to secure a Commons majority by enlisting the support of the Democratic Unionist Party’s ten MPs.