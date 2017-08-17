Theresa May’s former chief of staff has slammed university tuition fees as a “pointless Ponzi scheme”, calling for “radical” change to the system.

Speaking on A Level results day, when thousands of teenagers will find out if they have been accepted into university, Nick Timothy said tuition fee debt was “blighting young people’s futures”.

After the coalition government radically increased tuition fees to £9,000 in 2010 - sparking riots - the Tories further increased university costs this year, with students set to be charged £9,250 from September.

A recent study by the IFS found that the poorest students are now left £57,000 of debt, with many university leavers unlikely to ever be able pay their loans back.

According to Timothy - who resigned as May’s chief of staff following the Tories’ disastrous election result - graduates are seeing poor returns on their investment in education.

Not only are many university-leavers earning the same amount they would have had they not done a degree, he said, but they are left with a “millstone” of debt around their necks.

Writing in his Telegraph column, he said: “The fortunate among them – those studying at the best universities and taking the best courses – may go on to prosper.