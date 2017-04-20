Nicki Minaj has received support from a perhaps unlikely place, following scrutiny over whether she was right to feature scenes filmed on Westminster Bridge in her latest music video.

The rap superstar filmed part of the ‘No Frauds’ video at the London landmark last month, shortly before the terror attack which resulted in six deaths, including that of the attacker.

And despite previous reports that the scenes would be cut from the music video, the newly-released clip does feature Nicki rapping on the bridge.

YouTube Nicki filmed the scenes before last month's tragic events

And while there have been reports claiming that Nicki is facing criticism over the scenes, she has received the blessing of a perhaps unlikely fan-to-be, with MP David Davies making the case for the inclusion of the clips in Nicki’s video:

never heard of @NICKIMINAJ but was caught up in this & happy 4 Bridge 2b associated with singing& dancing not terror https://t.co/PMUBE3ak6z — David Davies MP (@DavidTCDavies) April 19, 2017

“Never heard of @NICKIMINAJ but was caught up in this & happy 4 Bridge 2b associated with singing& dancing not terror,” he wrote. [sic]

Monmouth MP David was in Portcullis House when the attacker made his way towards the Palace Of Westminster, and shared a video of the immediate aftermath of the incident online.

His tweet comes after some fans questioned the final video:

I thought Nicki wasn't gonna use the Westminster bridge shoots?https://t.co/ziYIgFYDvI — rujena™ (@RujenaDarlinx) April 19, 2017

I thought Nicki was editing out those shots of Westminster bridge — Betsy Braddock (@ethanxrih) April 19, 2017

Nicki Minaj thotting around Westminster Bridge....I dunno — tom (@tommgask) April 19, 2017

Nicki was one of the many people to pay tribute to the victims of the attack last month.

Posting on Twitter, she wrote: “May God protect everyone in London. Hate hearing this sad news. Sending my condolences to the victims’ families.”

11 Most Controversial Music Videos