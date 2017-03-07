There’s probably not many people in the world who would turn down the chance of a date with Justin Timberlake, but it seems Nicola McLean is one of them.
The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star has claimed the ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ singer asked her out back in the ‘00s, but said no.
Speaking to The Sun, Nicola explained: “I was asked to pose for Playboy when I was 19 and believe it or not I was too shy.
“I’m really devastated I didn’t and that was the same time I met Justin Timberlake, he asked me out and I said no to him as well.”
‘Why on earth did she say no?’, we hear you ask. Well, it seems it might have had something to do with his choice of attire.
“He had socks and sandals on, it wasn’t good,” Nicola went on.
“I had a boyfriend who was a really shit boyfriend, but I’m a Virgo, I’m very loyal.”
Nicola is now married to footballer Tom Williams, and the pair have two sons together.
Justin is married to actress Jessica Biel, and the couple are also parents to one son.
Nicola has been in the headlines for a number of reasons since her second stint in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house in January.
She has continued a public war of words with ex-housemate Kim Woodburn, most recently blasting comments she made about her during an appearance on ‘Loose Women’.
She posted on Twitter: “I’m sorry when [is ‘Loose Women’] going to have me on to give my side? My life hasn’t been a walk in the park I just don’t talk about it.
“Kim targeted me &I let it go for days!I had to have 3 ECG’s in Cbb as Kim’s attacks where so stressful.”