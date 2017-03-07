There’s probably not many people in the world who would turn down the chance of a date with Justin Timberlake, but it seems Nicola McLean is one of them. The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star has claimed the ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ singer asked her out back in the ‘00s, but said no.

