When quizzed about Sarah by The Sun Online earlier this week, Nicola sidestepped the question completely, saying simply: “I don’t want to talk about that.”

However, while Sarah has pretty much dominated all conversations around ‘CBB’ this year, one person who’s in no mood to talk about her is her ex-bandmate Nicola.

This comes after she appeared to make a dig at Sarah on her Instagram page, after she accidentally sparked a girlband war when she branded the members of Fifth Harmony “slutty”.

Amid the furore that ensued, Nicola posted a photo of herself on social media, wearing a hat emblazoned with a message about how women in the music industry should support one another.

Despite Nicola’s radio silence, former Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle recently stuck up for Sarah on Twitter, insisting: “If I was there, no one would dare utter a bad word to her.”

Nadine had previously not spoken about Sarah, and her comments about ‘CBB’ came shortly after announcing her comeback single ‘Go To Work’, but we’re sure that’s just a coincidence…

Sarah is one of six celebrity contestants who’s made it through to this year’s ‘CBB’ live final.

Find out whether she can take home the crown in tonight’s (25 August) show, kicking off at 9pm on Channel 5.