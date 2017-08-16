Nicola Roberts has taken a swipe at her former bandmate Sarah Harding, following her unfavourable comments about the current crop of girl groups, specifically Fifth Harmony.

Sarah is currently in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house this week, and unknowingly found herself at the centre of a huge controversy when she branded Fifth Harmony “slutty” during a chat with Chad Johnson.

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images Nicola Roberts and Sarah Harding in 2009

In the wake of the backlash, Sarah’s fellow Girls Aloud star Nicola has had her say on the matter, taking a veiled swipe at her ex-bandmate with a post on her Instagram page.

She shared a selfie wearing a hat emblazoned with the message, “women in music are dangerously underestimated”, adding in the caption: “And that’s why we have to support each other.”

Fifth Harmony fans began slating Sarah on social media on Monday night (14 August) after she compared them unfavourably to Girls Aloud in a clip that was shown on ‘Bit On The Side’.

She lamented: “They all wear next to nothing, all the girl bands these days. Slutty, slutty, slutty… sex sells, sex sells.

“Obviously when we were touring we didn’t wear much because it was so hot. But it’s when they do the videos and it’s… slut drops and all that, and twerking. Come on!”

Alexander Tamargo via Getty Images Fifth Harmony

Sarah isn’t the only former girl group member to face accusations of slut-shaming over comments about the current group of popstars.

Last year, ex-Spice Girls singer Melanie C took some heat when she said she felt Little Mix’s stage costumes were too provocative, even prompting a sassy response from Jesy Nelson.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.

