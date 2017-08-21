Nicola Sturgeon has condemned far-right figures after they targeted a human rights lawyer caught up in the Barcelona terror attack with a torrent of online abuse. The Scottish First Minister praised Aamer Anwar’s “dignity” in contrast to the “hatred” displayed by hundreds of trolls, many of whom were responding to a tweet from Tommy Robinson.

The far right abuse that @AamerAnwar has suffered since the Barcelona attack is sickening. His dignity stands in contrast to their hatred. https://t.co/UUAAbywxEq — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 20, 2017

Anwar, who is also the Rector of Glasgow University, was on Las Ramblas last week when terrorists killed 15 people and injured many more.

Can't believe this I'm on Ramblas, heard screaming & whole street ran- a car believed drove in2crowd- had walked down 10secs earlier pic.twitter.com/LPGBCYupfv — Aamer Anwar (@AamerAnwar) August 17, 2017

Robinson retweeted Anwar’s video, describing him as a “lawyer for Isis terrorist Aqsa Mahmood”.

Aamer Anwar, Lawyer for ISIS terrorist "Aqsa Mahmood" today narrowly escaped being killed by Barcelona kosher restaurant Jihad truck attack https://t.co/BkQz42E1x4 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 17, 2017

Anwar did not represent Mahmood who has been banned from the UK after joining IS in 2013, but represented her family when she left the country. He has also publicly condemned all forms of extremism and also campaigned against the radicalisation of young people. But whilst Robinson’s tweet was verging on innocuous, his followers clearly read into it in a way the prompted a wave of abuse.

This just some of the hate I've read 2day following the Barcelona attack & my calling it an attack on a sea of humanity pic.twitter.com/XAE2L1CdhP — Aamer Anwar (@AamerAnwar) August 18, 2017