Sturgeon said the Scottish Government had “made clear” the importance of Single Market membership to the country’s economy.

The SNP leader continued: “We have not yet seen evidence that Scotland’s voice is being listened to or our interests taken into account.

“While discussions on those proposals continue, and while the Prime Minister today reiterated her pledge to give our plan proper consideration,

“That must change in short order if there is to be any confidence that Scotland’s interests can be met within the UK.

“And if, as the PM has now signaled, the UK is not staying in the single market, then there must be serious engagement on our proposal to allow Scotland to do so.

“So while the Scottish Government will continue to take decisions in an orderly and responsible way, one thing should remain crystal clear – the Tory Government cannot be allowed to act against Scotland’s wishes and our interests, and reject all attempts at compromise.

“It seems the Westminster Tory Government now think they can do anything to Scotland and get away with it. They must start to understand how wrong they are. The UK Government cannot be allowed to take us out of the EU and the single market, regardless of the impact on our economy, jobs, living standards and our reputation as an open, tolerant country, without Scotland having the ability to choose between that and a different future.

“With her comments today, the Prime Minister has only succeeded in making that choice more likely.”