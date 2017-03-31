A photo was tweeted on Thursday of the First Minister with her feet on a couch in her Bute House residence writing the Section 30 letter.

A letter signed by Nicola Sturgeon formally requesting a second Scottish independence referendum is expected to arrive at Downing Street later today.

First Minister @NicolaSturgeon in Bute House, Edinburgh, working on final draft of Section 30 letter to Prime Minister Theresa May pic.twitter.com/Blj7jlDpDT

MSPs voted by 69 to 59 this week in favour of seeking permission for an independence referendum to take place between autumn 2018 and spring 2019.

Sturgeon said her mandate for another vote was “beyond question’’, and warned it would be “democratically indefensible and utterly unsustainable’’ to attempt to stand in the way.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell has already said the UK Government would decline the request but Sturgeon is pressing ahead with a formal approach for a Section 30 order - the mechanism for the powers to hold a referendum.

The contents of the letter are due to be made public on Friday.