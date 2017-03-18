Nicola Sturgeon has laid out how she believes Theresa May’s refusal to hold a second Scottish independence referendum will “shatter beyond repair” the UK’s constitutional structure. The First Minister said she will press on with plans to hold a new vote and revealed in a speech to the SNP Spring Conference on Saturday that she expects to get approval from the devolved parliament next Wednesday. A vote would need to be signed off by London to be legally binding. Sturgeon is seeking to do so once the terms for Brexit are clear but before Britain leaves the EU. Sturgeon used her speech to urge people across the UK to move to Scotland to avoid May’s ‘appalling’ Brexit.

Russell Cheyne / Reuters Sturgeon on stage at the SNP Spring conference on Friday

Yet Prime Minister Theresa May has told Sturgeon that “now is not the time” for a new vote on independence. But ignoring Scotland’s democratic wish would send the United Kingdom as a constitutional structure into crisis, Sturgeon will say according to a text of a speech on Saturday, reported by Reuters. “To stand in defiance of [Scottish parliamentary authorisation] would be for the Prime Minister to shatter beyond repair any notion of the UK as a respectful partnership of equals,” she will tell her Scottish National Party conference.

Rebecca Naden / Reuters Theresa May has told Sturgeon 'now is not the time' for an independence referendum