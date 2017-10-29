The First Minister will apologise on behalf of the Scottish Government to all men convicted of now-abolished gay sexual offences. Nicola Sturgeon will make the apology at Holyrood on Tuesday November 7 to coincide with the publication of new legislation to provide an automatic pardon to all those affected. The legislation was promised by Sturgeon when she presented her programme for government in September.

It will enable people to apply to have such convictions removed from central criminal conviction records. A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The First Minister will give a statement of apology to those convicted prior to 2001 under discriminatory laws against same-sex sexual activity that is now legal. “The apology will be made on behalf of the Scottish Government for the treatment of homosexual men under previous governments and will coincide with the introduction of legislation to provide people convicted under these laws an automatic pardon. “The Bill will right a historic wrong and give justice to those who found themselves unjustly criminalised simply because of who they loved.” The legislation was first confirmed by Justice Secretary Michael Matheson in October last year.

.@scotgov have said the Scottish pardons bill will automatically give a formal pardon to men still alive as well as those no longer living. — Stonewall Scotland (@StonewallScot) January 31, 2017