We all know that with an awards show like the Oscars, quite often the best place to keep one eye on is the audience, rather than the action on stage (just ask any Rihanna fan, for example).

True, the Best Picture blunder was undoubtedly the overriding talking point from this year’s awards show, but plenty of viewers on social media found themselves rather distracted during the live broadcast of the ceremony by a certain Ms Nicole Kidman.

You see, it turns out Nicole Kidman doesn’t quite know how to applaud properly: