We all know that with an awards show like the Oscars, quite often the best place to keep one eye on is the audience, rather than the action on stage (just ask any Rihanna fan, for example).
True, the Best Picture blunder was undoubtedly the overriding talking point from this year’s awards show, but plenty of viewers on social media found themselves rather distracted during the live broadcast of the ceremony by a certain Ms Nicole Kidman.
You see, it turns out Nicole Kidman doesn’t quite know how to applaud properly:
It sounds ridiculous, we know, but check out this footage of her clapping during the show:
Then throw in this unfortunate camera angle, which makes her hands look a mile-long each, and her palm-smashing applause technique reaches new levels of bizarre:
And, of course, it didn’t take the Twittersphere long to put their own spin on things during the night’s less impactful moments:
Nicole was in attendance at this year’s Academy Awards with her husband, country singer Keith Urban.
She had been nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actress for her performance in ‘Lion’, but eventually lost out to ‘Fences’ star Viola Davis, who provided one of the night’s most rousing moments when she delivered her long-awaited acceptance speech.
Check out all the snaps from this year’s Oscars red carpet in the gallery below, and click here for a full list of this year’s winners, which includes ‘Moonlight’ star Mahershala Ali, alongside La La Land’s Emma Stone and Damien Chazelle.