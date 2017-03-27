Most people might consider Monday morning a bit early for a public shouting match - but then again, Nigel Farage and Alastair Campbell aren’t most people. The pair clashed over (surprise, surprise) Brexit on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, as hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid could only sit and watch helplessly.

Given the former Ukip leader and former Labour spin doctor mostly spoke over each other, it’s rather hard to narrate but here’s the gist. Campbell demanded Farage explain whether the country would be receiving *that* £350million which the Leave campaign infamously promised would go to the NHS. Farage spoke over him: “Shall I tell you what the biggest lie is? “You told us it was a common market, it was about trade and not to worry our little heads. “50 years of lies and we’ve now redressed the balance and we’re now getting our independence back, our pride back, our self respect back.”

Campbell in turn spoke over him: “In 1974? My God. 50 years of relative peace and prosperity, which you are putting at risk, not least in Northern Ireland.” Raising his voice to a shout, Farage then interrupted to proclaim: “We’re going to be a proper nation again! Let’s celebrate!” But an exasperated Campbell responded: “Oh pride? Sorry, we’re going to be a laughing stock.” Tony Blair’s former head of communications told Farage that Brexit was “an act of economic and political suicide”. He said: “Global Britain? Is the first step of a global Britain to come out of the biggest market in the world? How does that make any sense at all?” He added: “I am genuinely worried that we have committed – and you have helped bring about – an act of economic and political suicide and that we are going to go into rapid decline” Farage replied: “How is it political suicide to make your own laws in your own country? Do you loathe democracy so much? What is wrong with running your own country?” Refusing to agree, Campbell said: “We’re going to be a laughing stock.”

While Farage insisted: “You’re not going to stop it, it’s all over, it’s done.” Campbell responded: “Believe me, Brexit can be stopped.”

