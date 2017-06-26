Nigel Farage has been slapped down after implying the BBC had given Jeremy Corbyn too much air time while speaking at Glastonbury.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have been hard-pushed to miss the fact that the Labour leader appeared at the festival.

Ki Price via Getty Images Jeremy Corbyn spoke at Glastonbury on Saturday

The Islington North MP appeared on Glasto’s iconic Pyramid Stage ahead of hip hop act Run The Jewels on Saturday night, where he spoke about Grenfell Tower, climate change and the General Election.

Unsurprisingly, Nigel Farage led the charge for those claiming the BBC was giving the Labour leader too much air time...

Why should we pay the BBC licence fee just so they can promote @JeremyCorbyn? Outrageous. https://t.co/in0cfIFw4x — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 24, 2017

He was reacting to a tweet from BBC Radio One, which has since been deleted:

But the former Ukip leader’s complaint about air time prompted many to point out that he himself had taken up rather a lot of BBC airtime...

I don't really like paying my license fee to watch a bloke who lost 7 parliamentary elections on Question Time but life is unfair isn't it https://t.co/d1qtbBW1Kh — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 25, 2017

BREAKING: Man who failed to get elected to Parliament 7 times but has been on Question Time 28 times has a hissy fit at BBC impartiality. pic.twitter.com/nP18QX4r7S — Pointless Letters (@pointlesslettrs) June 24, 2017

Why should we pay the BBC licence fee just so they could promote a man who has failed to become an MP 7 (seven) times? Outrageous. https://t.co/zqtghrdcl9 — KiΞRAN (@kieranhepworth) June 24, 2017

Earlier this year, a HuffPost UK analysis revealed Ukip appeared on almost one in four of the BBC’s flagship Question Time programmes in the past seven years - despite never having more than two MPs.

Nigel Farage himself has never been elected to Parliament, despite standing seven times.

But despite Corbyn’s critics claiming he should get less coverage, his supporters were also left displeased.

Some insinuated there had been attempts to downplay the size of the crowd gathered for his speech on the main stage of the festival, which attracts around 135,00 people every year.

Funnily enough the BBC didn't show you this angle of Jeremy Corbyn speaking to the huge crowd at #glastonbury. pic.twitter.com/8GW2ohigNo — Vivahate72 (@vivahate72) June 24, 2017

Strange of the BBC to take a deliberate editorial decision not to show the audience for Jeremy Corbyn's speech? #Glastonbury2017 pic.twitter.com/7iGY5kFpOA — Dr Shibley Rahman (@dr_shibley) June 24, 2017

The varying shades of criticism led some to defend the BBC...

Oh come on now - this fact free incessant BBC bashing is a little ridiculous pic.twitter.com/5dq2B2vYS8 — Louisa Compton (@louisa_compton) June 25, 2017

Nice bit of lazy BBC bashing; shame it's total lies: pic.twitter.com/J2MOCWHrNB — David Allison (@DavidHAllison) June 24, 2017

Twitter tells me the BBC is incredibly bias. Simultaneously, apparently, both for & against the left & the right. I see it is doing its job. — James Wong (@Botanygeek) June 25, 2017