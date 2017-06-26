Nigel Farage has been slapped down after implying the BBC had given Jeremy Corbyn too much air time while speaking at Glastonbury.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have been hard-pushed to miss the fact that the Labour leader appeared at the festival.
The Islington North MP appeared on Glasto’s iconic Pyramid Stage ahead of hip hop act Run The Jewels on Saturday night, where he spoke about Grenfell Tower, climate change and the General Election.
Unsurprisingly, Nigel Farage led the charge for those claiming the BBC was giving the Labour leader too much air time...
He was reacting to a tweet from BBC Radio One, which has since been deleted:
But the former Ukip leader’s complaint about air time prompted many to point out that he himself had taken up rather a lot of BBC airtime...
Earlier this year, a HuffPost UK analysis revealed Ukip appeared on almost one in four of the BBC’s flagship Question Time programmes in the past seven years - despite never having more than two MPs.
Nigel Farage himself has never been elected to Parliament, despite standing seven times.
But despite Corbyn’s critics claiming he should get less coverage, his supporters were also left displeased.
Some insinuated there had been attempts to downplay the size of the crowd gathered for his speech on the main stage of the festival, which attracts around 135,00 people every year.
The varying shades of criticism led some to defend the BBC...
Corbyn also spoke at the festival’s Left Field tent, as well as pulling pints at the Solstice bar, despite being teetotal himself.