    09/10/2017 22:25 BST | Updated 10/10/2017 10:33 BST

    Nigel Farage Held Up A Sign On Twitter And People Had A Lot Of Fun With Photoshop

    Schoolboy error.

    Nigel Farage is waging a personal war against the BBC, despite the criticism the corporation faces for regularly featuring the ex-Ukip leader on its flagship politics shows and news programmes.

    Undeterred by being ridiculed for posting a video on social media showing him walking up to Broadcasting House to deliver a letter of complaint, the MEP has now posted a picture on Twitter of him holding a sign emblazoned with the simple message: “I AM SICK OF THE BIASED BBC.” 

    For Photoshop-happy Twitter, this was manna from heaven. 

    It is the unwritten golden rule of social media: never hold signs, something that Farage should know after tweeting about Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.

    And so, once more, it began. 

    A number of themes emerged: the counter-intuitive.

    A reference to the ex-The Smiths frontman’s latter day lurch to the right.

    The unlikely. 

    The unlikely #2.

    Pretty decent jokes.

    And the crude (though most of these are unprintable). 

