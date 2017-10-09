Nigel Farage is waging a personal war against the BBC, despite the criticism the corporation faces for regularly featuring the ex-Ukip leader on its flagship politics shows and news programmes.

Undeterred by being ridiculed for posting a video on social media showing him walking up to Broadcasting House to deliver a letter of complaint, the MEP has now posted a picture on Twitter of him holding a sign emblazoned with the simple message: “I AM SICK OF THE BIASED BBC.”