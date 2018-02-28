Nigel Farage Roasted After Completely Misunderstanding Why It's Snowing

Nigel Farage has lamented the apparent lack of gritters in central London whilst suggesting the ‘Beast from the East’ weather system currently dumping snow across the UK is proof global warming isn’t real. The former Ukip-leader’s tweet posted on Wednesday morning provoked a tide of scientific debunking mixed with utterly scathing put-downs.

Large parts of central London have no salt on the roads. Perhaps they are all so convinced by global warming they never thought any would be needed. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 28, 2018

It's because warm air pushed arctic air south. The arctic is currently 35 degrees warmer than it should be this time of year.

Because of climate change.

Climate change.

Climate change.

Climate change.



Ye gods, you're dim. — Alex Paknadel (@AlexPaknadel) February 28, 2018

that's not how global warming works you gammon faced shitflute go read a book — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) February 28, 2018

Man. You brits have a whole new level of insults that we americans just can't compete with. #respect — that one guy (@tempomonk) February 28, 2018

Firstly, some science - Farage is wrong to imply global warming results in solely warmer weather and any freak cold spells prove the phenomenon’s absence. The Arctic is currently experiencing “crazy” high temperatures, as much as 20C above normal levels.

Climate Reanalyzer 'Warm' air where there should be none.

This warm air is pushing colder air and blizzards south which is what the UK is currently experiencing. It could prove to be a freak event but it could also mean global warming is eroding the polar vortex and even scientists’ most pessimistic forecasts of the effects of climate change may need to be revised. Either way, Farage is way off the mark, as Twitter wasted no time in pointing out.

If you'd ever had a proper education you would know that a RISE in Global Temperatures can cause LOCAL FREEZING in formerly temperate climates because of the effect on weather patterns, rainfall, oceanographic disturbances, shifting of the Gulf Stream and the jet Stream. — Laurence Hazlewood #FBPE ‏ (@laurencehazlew1) February 28, 2018

Yep just watch ' the day after tomorrow ' Nige , just the first 40 mins , it saves you having to read up any facts on global warming — Laird Elmski (@LairdElmski) February 28, 2018

As scientists have said time and again, climate change does not just mean everywhere gets warmer, it's providing more energy to the global climate system which has a variety of effects in different locations. Try understanding science before making silly comments — Narec Distributed Energy (NDE) (@NarecDE) February 28, 2018

you are a fucking moron — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) February 28, 2018

Really? You're a climate-change denier too?

Do we have to go back decades in every aspect of society?

Maybe we should bring back smallpox next. — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) February 28, 2018

It’s not the first time Farage has demonstrated a fundamental misunderstanding of meteorology. In 2013, he tweeted:

If I hear from the BBC that the typhoon was caused by climate change I will break the tv — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 17, 2013