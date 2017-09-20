Delivering my letter of complaint to the BBC Director-General yesterday. pic.twitter.com/TerWF4Z2dO — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 20, 2017

Farage told the Telegraph that he is demanding an apology for the broadcast that he said has caused his family “more misery than any other in my 25 years in politics.” He said: “If the apology is not forthcoming, I will have no option but to stop paying the BBC licence fee altogether.” The video was seized on by his critics - including Tory MP Nicholas Soames - as several people questioned his views on censorship.

Absurd little man. — Dirk Maggs (@DirkMaggs) September 20, 2017

I'm confused, Nigel. Are you suggesting the BBC should be censoring the news? — Dan (@creature_dan) September 20, 2017

Or just censoring it when it comes to you? — Dan (@creature_dan) September 20, 2017

Because the BBC didn't actually do anything beyond reporting comments, which is a fairly accepted - and important - element of journalism. — Dan (@creature_dan) September 20, 2017

Many also mocked the purpose of the video which simply showed him walking up to the doors of the corporation.

'Man delivers letter' - This new web series is profoundly riveting — Sanjeev Bhaskar (@TVSanjeev) September 20, 2017

Have you ever tried using a stamp? Or is your time really that without value? — Stevie Chick (@stevie_chick) September 20, 2017

While others used Photoshop to mock up messages to appear on the letter he shows to the camera in the video.