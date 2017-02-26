Farage posted on Twitter a photograph, captioned “Dinner with the Donald”, of himself grinning at a table with the president, his daughter Ivanka, her senior White House adviser husband Jared Kushner, and Florida governor Rick Scott.

The former Ukip leader sat down for dinner with the billionaire businessman at one of the president’s own luxury hotels, the Trump International Hotel, not far from the White House.

Nigel Farage dined out with US president Donald Trump and some of his senior advisers on Saturday, just days after addressing American conservatives at a conference.

But it actually sounds like the dinner may have not been quite as chummy as this makes out.

According to an eyewitness, the MEP wasn’t actually invited: