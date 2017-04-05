Nigel Farage was heckled by shouts and cries of disbelief for launching an “unacceptable” attack on MEPs on Wednesday.

The ex-Ukip leader was forced to retract his criticism, correcting it with one that left his successor, Paul Nuttall, smirking.

Farage blasted Brussels bosses for using Gibraltar as a bargaining chip in negotiations between the EU and Britain and branded them “the mafia”.

“You’ve shown yourself with these demands to be vindictive, to be nasty,” he raged. “All I can say is thank goodness we are leaving.”