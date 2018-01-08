Nigel Farage has slammed Lord Adonis as a “twisting little weasel” in a highly-charged debate over whether there should be a second referendum on Brexit.

Remainer Adonis - who spoke last week of his desire to “sabotage Brexit” through democracy - appeared on Good Morning Britain today calling for a vote on the terms of the exit deal, saying: “The people should have the final say”.

“Democracy is not one vote and then no votes thereafter,” the former Labour minister told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

“My view, which is a very democratic view, is that the people voted to open these negotiations on leaving the EU but they have not seen the final deal, and when they have seen the final deal, they should have the final say.

“It shouldn’t be the politicians who decide this,” he added.

But Adonis’ argument sparked a furious reaction from Farage, who said he will be the voice of 17.4 million Leave voters when he meets with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels later today.