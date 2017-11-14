Farage said he was “very surprised” by HnH’s announcement, calling it “some victory”, adding that its statement on the win was “thoroughly disingenuous”.

Hope not Hate (HnH) said it was “delighted” the former Ukip leader had withdrawn claims that it pursued “violent and undemocratic means” after the group used funds from 16,000 supporters to file a libel suit against him.

Nigel Farage has taken a second swipe at a leading anti-racism charity, after it claimed “victory” on Tuesday in a legal battle that began as a Twitter spat with the husband of murdered MP Jo Cox.

READ MORE: @lowles_nick on our momentous legal victory against Nigel Farage – https://t.co/rSHW8WkMS7 And please join us in celebrating this victory by retweeting! pic.twitter.com/ccBkCxJENQ

He acknowledged that the case, launched in December after he made comments on LBC, was now resolved, and said he now accepted HnH did not do as he had claimed - but then took aim at its supporters:

“But the fact is that a number of individuals claiming to support them in the past behaved violently and sought to intimidate and disrupt lawful political meetings,” Farage wrote on Twitter.

He added that the charity should never have launched the court action, “which has been a complete waste of their donors’ money”, before making clear just how small a win he believed they had achieved.

“Despite them demanding £100,000 in damages I have not paid them a penny; they demanded an apology that I have not given; and they demanded an undertaking to the Court which they did not get. In addition, they have been forced to pay me thousands in costs, on top of the tens of thousands they will have had to pay their own legal fees”.

HnH disputed they had paid Farage’s costs, telling HuffPost UK they had simply covered their own legal fees.

“As the settlement was reached before a full hearing, we have agreed to pay our own costs, ” a spokesperson said.

“On costs, Farage (in his statement) is referring to a half-day hearing on a technicality, which was split 50/50 on costs between both sides (for that one hearing).

“In a desperate attempt to save face, Nigel Farage is creating a smokescreen about costs. We agreed to pay our own. According to Farage’s own lawyers, this will mean he has to pay in access of £100,000. On every account this is a huge victory for HOPE not hate.”

Nick Lowles, chief executive of HnH added: “He’s picking at straws and trying to find any crumb of comfort; this is not a victory for him, it’s a humiliation.”