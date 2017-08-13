Nigel Farage was among those giving his take on a far-right rally in the US city of Charlottesville - but his tweet did not exactly go down well.
The rally descended into violence after neo-Nazis, white supremacists and members of the Ku Klux Klan clashed with anti-fascist protestors.
Three people died - one 32-year-old woman, who was hit when a car ploughed into a crowd and two state troopers, whose helicopter crashed outside the city while responding to the situation ― and at least 35 others were injured in the Virginia city on Saturday.
The day’s event prompted the former Ukip leader to tweet:
This did not exactly go down well...
A pro-Brexit, anti-immigration poster unveiled by Farage in the run-up to the EU referendum was likened to Nazi propaganda.
A matter of hours after his tweet about Nazi salutes, Farage went on to promote a book about “no-go zones” and “how sharia law is coming to a neighbourhood near you”, as well as praising Donald Trump’s speech on Charlottesville, in which he failed to specifically condemn white supremacy.
This elicited further disbelief...
Following the violence on Saturday, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe told the far-right supporters to “go home”.
He said: “I have a message to all the white supremacists and the Nazis who came into Charlottesville today.
“Our message is plain and simple: Go home. You are not wanted in this great commonwealth.
“Shame on you.
“You pretend that you are patriots but you are anything but a patriot.”