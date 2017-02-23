Friday nights - typically the preserve of after-work drinks, the first rave of the weekend or perhaps some much-needed family time.
Well, that’s about to change.
Forget anything you had planned for tomorrow evening because if you have a TV and a healthy disregard for the intensity of your nightmares, you can listen to Nigel Farage talk about sex.
And death.
As you’d expect, people have been mostly horrified at the thought.
What could he possibly say? Well, here’s a not-so-brief brief reminder of Farage’s life so far...