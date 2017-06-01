Nigel Farage says it is “extremely doubtful” he could be a “person of interest” to the FBI’s investigation into Donald Trump and Russia because he has “no connections” to the country.
The former Ukip leader said he was “laughing” about the allegation reported in the Guardian and insisted the “completely baloney” story was written because the paper “they cannot accept Brexit, they cannot accept Trump”.
He added: “I never been to Russia, I have never had any business dealings in Russia. Much of the world I have - but I never did Russian business even when I was in commodities.
“I have no Russian links or connections of any kind at all. And the idea that I can be a ‘person of interest’ is frankly laughable.”
The Guardian quoted “sources with knowledge of the investigation” who claimed FBI investigators were interested in Farage due to his relationships with individuals connected to Julian Assange and the Trump campaign.
He has not been accused of wrongdoing and is not a suspect or a target of the US investigation.