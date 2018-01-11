“So maybe – just maybe – I’m reaching the point of thinking that we should have a second referendum on EU membership.”

Those were the words of Mr Brexit himself, Nigel Farage on TV this morning. Within seconds our Twitter timelines were awash with Pro-Europeans queuing up to agree with him.

So, why, as politicians who have previously expressed sympathy for a referendum on the final Brexit deal, did we feel so uneasy?

Events over the last six months have made us increasingly unsure about the practicalities, if not the principle, of a ratification referendum.

The Prime Minister’s so-called “implementation/transition phase”, which as we all know is really the “begging-for-extra-time-to-sort-out-this-mess phase” makes the terms of another referendum, which were always going to be hard, even trickier.

What level of detail will we have about Brexit beyond transition upon which to make a judgement? What question would we ask? Even Brexit oracle Nigel seemed to suggest “multiple options” at one point in his interview today.

So what’s he up to?

The simple answer is, it’s all about him. The Question Time spot once reserved for him is no longer and he wants the attention. Today, he also wanted to deflect news coverage away from Sadiq Khan’s report on how bad a hard Brexit will be for the country. Mr Farage is doing Mrs May’s work for her - redirecting attention from a critique of the political choices she has made in pursuing a hard Brexit by mooting the idea of throwing all the chips back up into the air again.

He’s also realised that the longer this goes on, and the more that people see the complexity associated with Brexit and the more they worry about the chaos and uncertainty it brings, the more likely they are to re-evaluate the situation. He wants a second referendum quickly before the reality properly starts to bite.