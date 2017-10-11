Nick Clegg has said Nigel Farage should be the “role model” for committed Remain voters who want to see the UK rejoin the EU.

The former deputy prime minister said while Britain was on course to leave the EU in March 2019, there was no reason that had to be the end of the “dream”.

In his new book, How To Stop Brexit, due to be published on Thursday, Clegg said Farage’s “sheer bloody-minded refusal to give up” on achieving Brexit should be seen as an “inspiration”.

And in an extract of the book published on HuffPost UK on Thursday, Clegg said the “silver lining” of the Brexit vote “may lead to the conditions in which the UK could be reintegrated into a reformed EU”.

“Britain has enjoyed a special status throughout our time as a member of the EU and, should we choose to, we could do so once again. It would be a logical continuation of what we have previously achieved on so many occasions,” he said.

“Crucially, this task – of reuniting the UK with the EU, but on an altered and reformed basis – will be made all the more possible because the rest of the EU is beginning to redesign its entire structure itself.

“The Brexit vote was a major catalyst in pushing EU governments to accept that change can no longer be avoided.”

Clegg adds: “Yet just at the point that Brexit appears to make us more of an island than ever, it could paradoxically lead to changes in the EU that will offer us a way back in.”