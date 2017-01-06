As you are no doubt aware, Nigel Farage has been given his own show on LBC.
We don’t yet know the running order but one apparently water sports-challenged individual has had a pop at guessing anyway.
Farage’s new job will instead see him present an hour-long week-night phone-in on LBC radio.
:: The Nigel Farage Show will be on LBC radio at 7pm Monday-Thursday from January 9.
