The Nigel Farage Show Running Order Exclusively Revealed

*May not be accurate

06/01/2017 13:54
Chris York Senior Editor, Huffington Post UK

As you are no doubt aware, Nigel Farage has been given his own show on LBC.

 

We don’t yet know the running order but one apparently water sports-challenged individual has had a pop at guessing anyway.

 

Farage’s new job will instead see him present an hour-long week-night phone-in on LBC radio.

:: The Nigel Farage Show will be on LBC radio at 7pm Monday-Thursday from January 9.

 

