As you are no doubt aware, Nigel Farage has been given his own show on LBC.

The Nigel Farage Show will be full of opinions, callers and reaction, as well as my nightly Final Thought on the events of the day. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 5, 2017

I can't wait to start this new daily show. I invite listeners to agree with me, challenge me & together we can lead Britain’s conversation. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 5, 2017

We don’t yet know the running order but one apparently water sports-challenged individual has had a pop at guessing anyway.

The running order from Nigel Farage's new LBC radio show... pic.twitter.com/rpfqbwnHVo — Hopeless Surfer (@HopelessSurfer) January 5, 2017

Farage’s new job will instead see him present an hour-long week-night phone-in on LBC radio. :: The Nigel Farage Show will be on LBC radio at 7pm Monday-Thursday from January 9.