Sweden has been the focus of a lot of press attention in the last few days - and not for the right reasons. It began when Donald Trump insinuated the Swedes had been the victims of a terrible terror attack on Friday. Then the US President tried to backtrack by claiming his comments were in reference to a story published by Fox News regarding immigrants in the country.

My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2017

Despite the story itself being discredited, the damage had been done and a host of right-wing politicians and bloggers took it upon themselves to start pointing to the Scandinavian country as an example of immigration gone wrong, citing sexual assaults in particular. Paul Joseph Watson, editor-at-large of Infowars.com, offered on Monday to pay for “any journalist claiming Sweden is safe” to travel to Malmö.

Any journalist claiming Sweden is safe; I will pay for travel costs & accommodation for you to stay in crime ridden migrant suburbs of Malmo — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 20, 2017

Watson was swamped with offers, but later announced that he would donate $2,000 to journalist Tim Pool to visit the country. Nigel Farage claimed on Monday night that the Swedish city Malmö, was the “rape capital of Europe”. Speaking on LBC, the former Ukip leader said: “Pro rata, Sweden has taken more young male migrants than any other country in Europe and there has been a dramatic rise in sexual crime in Sweden, so much so that Malmö is now the rape capital of Europe and some argue even the rape capital of perhaps the world and it is the Swedish media who, frankly, just don’t report it.”

Malmo in Sweden is the rape capital of Europe due to EU migrant policies. Anyone who says there isn't a problem is lying to you. pic.twitter.com/Aw7GvsECeX — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 20, 2017

Farage’s comments sparked outrage, with some accusing him of “lying” and others saying that crime in Sweden is actually falling, including rape.

Crime in Sweden is falling including rape. Anyone who tells you otherwise is lying. Pls share these #actualfacts https://t.co/jL4d8FALv7 — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) February 21, 2017

Nigel is lying.

Sweden has been the rape capital of Europe for years having widened the definition of rape in 2005. https://t.co/z9yDJeaNWJ — Chris Hemmings (@Hemmch) February 21, 2017

So what is the truth behind the claims? A difference in recording rape As highlighted by the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention (Brå), “criminal statistics do not provide a simple reflection of the level of crime in a given country”. Changes in the way sexual assault and rape is recorded in Sweden means there has been an increase in the number of reports over the last ten years. “In the Swedish system, individual reports regarding a great number of offences may affect and give rise to variations in the statistic,” the body says. “For instance, when a single case is reported that turns out to involve hundreds or even thousands of instances of offences committed against an individual over the course of many years, every single incident is recorded as an offence in the year it was reported. “It is also important to remember that non-reporting is particularly extensive for sex offences and changes in the inclination to report can affect the number of rapes in the statistic,” Brå says.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Donald Trump at his 'Make America Great Again' rally in Florida.

Has the rate of rape gone up in recent years? In 2015 there were 18,100 sex offences reported to police - an 11% decrease compared to 2014. Of these, 5,920 were classified as rape. Per capita that equates to 60 cases per 100,000. In comparison, per capita there were 100 reports of rape per 100,000 people in the UK between April 2015 and March 2016, according to the Office for National Statistics.

BRA Reported sex offences.

The number of rapes reported to police in Sweden decreased by 12% between 2014 and 2015. Reported offences regarding sexual molestation, sexual coercion and exploitation also decreased. Brå reports: “The decrease seen in these types of offences was in turn preceeded by a rise in 2014. “This can in part be explained by a number of cases that included a great many connected offences relating to rape, sexual molestation, sexual cohersion and exploitation.”

The Swedish Police now also record each individual incident separately, which has greatly inflated the figures compared to other countries. — Chris Hemmings (@Hemmch) February 21, 2017

For example in a domestic violence case, each sexual assault counts as an individual case of rape. This isn't true in most countries. — Chris Hemmings (@Hemmch) February 21, 2017