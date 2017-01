A well-oiled Farage arrived in Mississippi to meet Bryant after sharing four bottles of wine with two of his aides during the flight from London. Following a state dinner, Bryant asked his new chum to join him in his "man cave", writes Arron Banks in his book The Bad Boys of Brexit: Tales of Mischief, Mayhem & Guerrilla Warfare in the EU Referendum Campaign Banks added: "In real old-school style, the ladies said goodnight and the men went into the converted garage outside, which was full of motorbikes, old Chevy cars, comfy chairs, a full bar and the best tobacco the South could offer."